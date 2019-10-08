James Veitch

James Veitch is a former Apple Store Genius whose high-tech comedy picks apart and parodies the constantly evolving and perplexing technology we live with. James has sold out shows throughout the world and currently resides as the third most popular TED Talk of all time. He wrote and performed 2 viral hit seasons of his show ‘Scamalot’ with Mashable, has appeared twice on Conan, and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

