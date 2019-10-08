Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James Veitch
James Veitch is a former Apple Store Genius whose high-tech comedy picks apart and parodies the constantly evolving and perplexing technology we live with. James has sold out shows throughout the world and currently resides as the third most popular TED Talk of all time. He wrote and performed 2 viral hit seasons of his show ‘Scamalot’ with Mashable, has appeared twice on Conan, and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Dot Con
From viral comedy sensation James Veitch (as seen on TED, Conan, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) comes a collection of laugh-out-loud funny exchanges…