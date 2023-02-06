James Pethokoukis

James Pethokoukis is a policy analyst and the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he also writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and writes the Faster, Please! newsletter. In addition, he is an official contributor to CNBC television. A graduate of Northwestern University and the Medill School of Journalism, Pethokoukis is a 2002 Jeopardy! champion.



Before joining AEI, he was the Washington columnist for Reuters Breakingviews, the opinion and commentary wing of Thomson Reuters, and the business editor and economics columnist for U.S. News & World Report. Mr. Pethokoukis has written for many publications, including Commentary, Investor’s Business Daily, National Review, the New York Times, USA Today, Washington Examiner, and the Weekly Standard. His numerous broadcast appearances include CNN, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, “The McLaughlin Group,” MSNBC, and “Nightly Business Report” on PBS.