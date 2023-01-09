Free shipping on orders $35+
James Mustich
James Mustich began his career in bookselling at an independent book store in Briarcliff Manor, New York, in the early 1980s. In 1986, he co-founded the acclaimed book catalog, A Common Reader, and was for two decades its guiding force. He subsequently has worked as an editorial and product development executive in the publishing industry. He lives with his wife, Margot, in Connecticut.
By the Author
1,000 Books to Read Before You Die
“The ultimate literary bucket list.” —The Washington Post “If there’s a heaven just for readers, this is it.” —O, The Oprah Magazine …