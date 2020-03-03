Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

James M. Lang

James M. Lang is a professor of English and director of the D’Amour Center for Teaching Excellence at Assumption University. He is the author of three previous books on higher education teaching and learning: Small Teaching, Cheating Lessons, and On Course. He is also a longtime monthly columnist for the Chronicle of Higher Education. He lives in Worcester, Massachusetts.
