Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James F. Hoge
James F. Hoge, Jr., is the editor of Foreign Affairs and was previously publisher of the New York Daily News and editor and publisher of the Chicago Sun-Times.Gideon Rose, the managing editor of Foreign Affairs, has served on the staff of the National Security Council and has taught at Princeton and Columbia universities.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use