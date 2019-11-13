Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

James F. Hoge

James F. Hoge, Jr., is the editor of Foreign Affairs and was previously publisher of the New York Daily News and editor and publisher of the Chicago Sun-Times.Gideon Rose, the managing editor of Foreign Affairs, has served on the staff of the National Security Council and has taught at Princeton and Columbia universities.
Read More Arrow Icon