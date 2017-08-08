Jackie Kendall
Jackie Kendall has been involved with ministry for twenty-five years, working as teacher, counselor, conference speaker, and author. Jackie works with several athletic teams, including the Atlanta Braves and Pro Athletes Outreach (which is involved with professional baseball teams and the NFL). She is also the president of Power to Grow Ministries and the author or coauthor of several books.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Free Yourself to Love
Jackie Kendall's childhood was a horror story of abuse. A counselor deemed her family "one of the top-ten most dysfunctional in America." Family members have…
A Man Worth Waiting For
Bestselling author Jackie Kendall believes that when you find the right man, you'll be incredibly glad you didn't settle for any of the Bozos you…