Jackie Calmes
Jackie Calmes is the White House editor for the Los Angeles Times Washington bureau. Calmes joined the LA Times from the New York Times Washington bureau, where she was a chief economics correspondent covering the global financial crisis, White House correspondent, and national politics reporter. She was at the New York Times from August 2008 to 2017. Previously she had been chief political correspondent for the Wall Street Journal‘s Washington bureau.Read More
By the Author
Dissent
Featuring new interviews with his accusers and overlooked evidence of his deceptions, a deeply reported account of the life and confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, set…