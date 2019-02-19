Jaci Valesquez

Jaci Velasquez is well-known for her hit song “On My Knees,” “God So Loved” and “You're My God.” Jaci has sold over four million albums, garnered RIAA certified Platinum and Gold recordings, collected sixteen #1 radio hits, an has graced more than 50 magazine covers. She is currently the co-host of the radio show Family Friendly Mornings with Doug and Jaci on Salem Radio Network. Nic Gonzalez is the lead singer of the band Salvador and the Vice-President of The Salvador Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps the people in South America to have shelter, education, and a sense of hope. He and Jaci now live in Nashville, Tennessee, with their two boys, Zealand and Soren. Author and screenwriter Barton Green’s writings have appeared in a variety of periodicals from The Saturday Evening Post to CCM Magazine. In the world of television, Green’s wide range of works include the syndicated international tribute to Mother Theresa “A Pencil in the Hand of God” and FamilyNet’s long-running series “Act It Out.” The author of Between the Lines & Spaces and Prepared, Barton has also worked with Evander Holyfield, Dr. Kevin Leman, and recording artists Mark Shultz and Anthony Evans.



