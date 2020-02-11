J.S. Puller is a playwright and debut author from the Windy City, Chicago. She has a master’s degree in elementary education and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Northwestern University. She is an award-winning member of the American Alliance for Theater and Education and is actively involved in researching the social-emotional benefits of arts education with the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research. When not writing, she can usually be found in the theater. Her play, Women Who Weave, was published by Playscripts, Inc. Follow her on Twitter @PullerWrites or on Facebook at facebook.com/puller.writes.