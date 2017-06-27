J. F. C. Fuller
By the Author
The Generalship Of Alexander The Great
A brief and meteoric life (356-323 B.C.) Alexander was the greatest of all conquerors in the course of world history. He had a small army--seldom…
Armament And History
Although skill, leadership, strategy, and number of forces have been important factors in battles, armaments have played the most decisive role in determining ultimate military…
The Second World War, 1939-45
Fuller's biographer, Bryan Holden Reid, has described The Second World War as "an analysis of the breakdown, as Fuller saw it, of the vital relationship…
The Conduct Of War, 1789-1961
The Conduct of War is the study of the way in which political and economical changes since the French Revolution have altered both the techniques…
The Generalship Of Ulysses S. Grant
"This analysis of one of America's greatest soldiers by one of Britain's foremost soldiers and military analysts of the twentieth century remains today one of…
Julius Caesar
Since the Renaissance, Julius Caesar has been idolized as a superman. Classical sources, however, present a far less exalted being. As General Fuller writes, Caesar…
A Military History Of The Western World, Vol. I
Major General J. F. C. Fuller, a pioneer of mechanized warfare in Great Britain, was one of this century's most renowned military strategists and historians.…
A Military History Of The Western World, Vol. II
Major General J. F. C. Fuller, a pioneer of mechanized warfare in Great Britain, was one of this century's most renowned military strategists and historians.…
A Military History Of The Western World, Vol. III
Major General J. F. C. Fuller, a pioneer of mechanized warfare in Great Britain, was one of this century's most renowned military strategists and historians.…