J. D. Vertrees (1915–1993) was an entomologist, nurseryman, and educator who collected rare and unusual maples in southern Oregon. He was probably the most knowledgeable grower of Japanese maples in his time, amassing an impressive list of awards. His 1.5-acre arboretum at Maplewood Nursery had the largest collection of Japanese maples in the United States. In 1997, Japanese Maples was selected by the American Horticultural Society as one of the 75 Great American Garden Books.

Peter Gregory, retired manager at Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, England, is the chairman and co-founder of the Maple Society and the editor of its journal. He has been involved with tree research, including maples, for more than five decades. He lives in the UK.