Ivan Moscovich
Ivan Moscovich is an internationally known and acclaimed inventor, puzzler, and artist. He has designed award-winning toys for Mattel, Kenner, Childcraft, Ravensburger, Binary Arts, and other companies, and is the author of the MindGames series and other books. Mr. Moscovich lives in the Netherlands.
By the Author
The Little Book of Big Brain Games
It’s a pocket-size brain gym. Here are more than 500 full-color puzzles from the original Big Book of Brain Games—the book that Will Shortz praised…