Israel Rabon
Born in the Polish village of Govorchov in 1900, the son of a widowed rag peddler, the Yiddish writer Israel Rabon published two novels, The Street (1924) and Balut (1934), as well as two volumes of poetry, Behind the World’s Fence (1928) and Lider (1938). In 1941 Rabon was seized by the Nazis and presumably killed.Read More
By the Author
The Street
"The Street offers an unsentimental portrait of Eastern European Jewish life, with none of the Shubert Alley schmaltz of Fiddler on the Roof or the…