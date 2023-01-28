Free shipping on orders $35+
Isadora Tattlin
Isadora Tattlin was born and raised in California and spent her early adulthood in New York City. She is married to a European executive and lives now wherever his job takes them and their two young children.
By the Author
Cuba Diaries
Isadora Tattlin is the American wife of a European energy consultant posted to Havana in the 1990s. Wisely, the witty Mrs. Tattlin began a diary…