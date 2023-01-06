Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Irena Freitas
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Book about Mom with Words and Pictures by Me
Dear Mom,Keep this book forever to remember all the reasons why I love you. Every page has a heartwarming, imaginative (and sometimes cheeky!) prompt—a sentence…
Buy the Book
A Book about Dad with Words and Pictures by Me
Dear Dad,Keep this book forever to remember all the reasons why I love you. Every page has a heartwarming, imaginative (and sometimes cheeky!) prompt—a…