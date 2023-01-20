Free shipping on orders $35+

Ilona Sherratt

Author Ilona Sherratt is an experienced painter and illustrator who has a BFA in painting. She first learned how to frame pictures in1978 and later became a Certified Picture Framer in 1990. She has framed pictures for the Norman Rockwell Museum, the Berkshire Museum, and for individual artists. She also had her own picture framing business from 1991 to 1997.
