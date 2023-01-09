Free shipping on orders $35+

Ilene Beckerman

Ilene Beckerman was nearly sixty when she began her writing career. Her articles have appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Ladies’ Home Journal. She has judged People’s “Best and Worst Dressed” issue and has traveled the country, speaking to women’s groups. “Sometimes,” she says, “i feel like Grandma Moses—she didn’t start until later in life either—but i try not to look like her.”
