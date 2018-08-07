Ian Sayer

Jeremy Dronfield is a biographer, historian, novelist, and ghostwriter, well-known for writing fast-paced, thrilling narratives. His most recent book, Beyond the Call, was a bestseller.



Ian Sayer is a military historian-detective whose investigation into “The World’s Greatest Robbery” led to the 1984 publication of his international bestseller Nazi Gold. An acknowledged expert on the Third Reich, he has made regular appearances on television and radio.

