Ian Kerner, PhD, LMFT
Ian Kerner is a licensed psychotherapist and nationally recognized sexuality counselor who specializes in sex therapy, couples therapy, and working with individuals on a range of relational issues. He is the New York Times bestselling author of She Comes First and many more, focusing on healing sexuality and relationships. He is a Clinical Fellow of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists; certified by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists (where he also sits on the board); the Society for Sex Therapy and Research; and the Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy.Read More
By the Author
Tell Me About the Last Time You Had Sex
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone meets Come As You Are, in this book by renowned sex therapist and New York Times bestselling author Ian…