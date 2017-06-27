Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hugh Pearson
Hugh Pearson is currently an editorial page writer for The Wall Street Journal. His writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The New Republic, Essence, and other publications. A graduate of Brown University, he lives in New York City.
By the Author
Shadow Of The Panther
The first complete and balanced history of the Black Panther Party--powerful and provocative"Until The Shadow of the Panther there have been no serious book-length attempts…