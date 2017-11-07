Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Howard G. Buffett
Howard G. Buffett is Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. A farmer, businessman, elected official, photographer, law enforcement officer, and philanthropist, he has dedicated his life to finding solutions for some of the world’s most serious and intractable problems, including hunger, conflict, wildlife trafficking, border security, and public safety. He is currently serving as the sheriff of Macon County, Illinois.Read More
By the Author
Our 50-State Border Crisis
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERFrom one of America's most prominent philanthropists, an eye-opening, myth-busting new perspective on the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Howard G. Buffett…