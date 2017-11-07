Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Howard G. Buffett

Howard G. Buffett is Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. A farmer, businessman, elected official, photographer, law enforcement officer, and philanthropist, he has dedicated his life to finding solutions for some of the world’s most serious and intractable problems, including hunger, conflict, wildlife trafficking, border security, and public safety. He is currently serving as the sheriff of Macon County, Illinois.
