Hope Carpenter

Hope Carpenter is the cofounder of Redemption Church, a megachurch that started in Greenville, South Carolina. The church has satellite locations in San Jose, California; Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Dominican Republic. Additionally, they reach people around the world through their television ministry (on the Hillsong channel three times a week and on Daystar every Monday, broadcasting to over 450,000 weekly viewers), ministry app, ministry database, YouTube channel, speaking events, and conferences.



​Through Hope Carpenter Ministries, Hope travels to minister women all over the world including the Dominican Republic, Pakistan, and Argentina. Redemption Greenville has weekly attendance in excess of 20,000 and the San Jose campus has approximately 6,000. Hope and her husband, Ron, live in San Jose, California and Greenville, SC.