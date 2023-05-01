Hilke Schellmann

About the Author Hilke Schellmann is an Emmy‑award winning investigative reporter and journalism professor at NYU. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Wall Street Journal, where she recently led a team of seven investigating how artificial intelligence is changing our lives. She has also reported for NPR’s Planet Money podcast on fake online reviews and her PBS Frontline documentary Outlawed in Pakistan premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film was dubbed “among the standouts” at the Festival by The Los Angeles Times, called “extraordinary” by Variety. It was recognized with an Emmy, and won an Overseas Press Club and Cinema for Peace Award. Her student loan investigation for VICE on HBO was a finalist for a Peabody Award.