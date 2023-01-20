Free shipping on orders $35+

Henry Beard

Henry Beard is the cofounder of National Lampoon. He is also the author of Golfing, Sailing and other well-defined dictionaries, as well as Zen for Cats, The Official Exceptions to the Rules of Golf and dozens of other books.

Roy McKie illustrated all the well-defined dictionaries. He also illustrated many Dr. Seuss Beginning books, which have over 20 million copies in print.
