Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Henry Beard
Henry Beard is the cofounder of National Lampoon. He is also the author of Golfing, Sailing and other well-defined dictionaries, as well as Zen for Cats, The Official Exceptions to the Rules of Golf and dozens of other books.
Roy McKie illustrated all the well-defined dictionaries. He also illustrated many Dr. Seuss Beginning books, which have over 20 million copies in print.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Golfing
This duffer's dictionary is the perfect gift for every insatiable hacker. 559,000 copies in print. Beard & McKie lexicons have over 2.3 million copies in…