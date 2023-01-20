Free shipping on orders $35+
Henrik Drescher
Henrik Drescher, an illustrator whose work regularly appears in The New York Times Book Review and other national and international publications, is the author of Pat the Beastie and other children’s books, including McFig and McFly: A Tale of Jealousy, Revenge, and Death (with a Happy Ending); Hubert the Pudge: A Vegetarian Tale; and The Strange Appearance of Howard Cranebill, which won The New York Times Best Illustrated Book of the Year.
He splits his time between Toronto and China.
By the Author
Love the Beastie
Be kind to your pets! That’s the message of Love the Beastie. Gross, outrageous, but pure fun in a book, Love the Beastie is a…