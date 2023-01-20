Henrik Drescher, an illustrator whose work regularly appears in The New York Times Book Review and other national and international publications, is the author of Pat the Beastie and other children’s books, including McFig and McFly: A Tale of Jealousy, Revenge, and Death (with a Happy Ending); Hubert the Pudge: A Vegetarian Tale; and The Strange Appearance of Howard Cranebill, which won The New York Times Best Illustrated Book of the Year.

He splits his time between Toronto and China.