Stephen Colagiuri, M.D., is the president of the Australian Diabetes Society. Helen O’Connor, B.SC., DIP. N.D., PH.D., an accredited dietitian specializing in sports nutrition, is a lecturer in the Department of Exercise and Sport Science at the University of Sydney. Jennie Brand-Miller, PH.D and Kaye Foster-Powell, M. NUTR. & DIET are authors of the best-selling Glucose Revolution series of books.