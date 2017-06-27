Helen Epstein
Helen Epstein is a cultural journalist for New York, ARTNews, Esquire, and the New York Times, and author of the groundbreaking Children of the Holocaust.
By the Author
Joe Papp
Self-made impresario, controversial producer, contentious champion of human rights and the First Amendment, founder of the New York Shakespeare Festival, and unquestionably the most dynamic…