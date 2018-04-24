Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Heidi Blake
Heidi Blake is global investigations editor at BuzzFeed News, overseeing a multi-award-winning team of reporters on both sides of the Atlantic. She has won more than twenty national and international media awards, and her team’s investigation into Russian assassinations in the West was named a Pulitzer finalist in 2018. Blake was previously assistant editor of the Sunday Times, where her work on corruption at FIFA helped bring down Sepp Blatter, and she is the coauthor of The Ugly Game: The Qatari Plot to Buy the World Cup.Read More
By the Author
From Russia with Blood
The untold story of how Russia refined the art and science of targeted assassination abroad-while Western spies watched in horror as their governments failed to…