Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Heather Mann
Heather Mann, the founder of CraftFail.com and DollarStoreCrafts.com, has been crafting with middling success all her life, but blogging expertly since 2000. She is also cofounder of The Blueprint Social, a social media consulting company and network of influential bloggers, and cohost of the web show “Get a Little Creative.” She lives and crafts in Salem, Oregon
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
CraftFail
Poor Bridgit, who overestimated the size of her head—her homemade frilly lace shower cap came straight down to her chin. And who can blame Lindsey…