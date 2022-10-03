Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Heather Chavez

Heather Chavez is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley’s English literature program and has worked as a newspaper reporter, editor, and contributor to mystery and television blogs. She lives with her family in Santa Rosa, California. She’s the author of the thrillers No Bad Deed and Blood Will Tell.
