Hayley Mills

Hayley Mills is an award-winning British actress. The daughter of legendary actor Sir John Mills and actress and writer Mary Hayley Bell, she began her acting career at age 12 and was soon hailed as a rising star, winning the Academy Juvenile Award (as one of only twelve actors to ever be bestowed with this honor), BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer, and Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year. She was also nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best British Actress, and for her success with Disney received the Disney Legend Award.