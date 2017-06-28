Harry Partch
Harry Partch (1901-1974) was an American composer, music theorist, and creator of musical instruments. He composed using scales of unequal intervals in just intonation, and was one of the first twentieth-century composers in the West to work systematically with microtonal scales.
By the Author
Genesis Of A Music
Among the few truly experimental composers in our cultural history, Harry Partch's life (1901-1974) and music embody most completely the quintessential American rootlessness, isolation, pre-civilized…