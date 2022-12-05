Harry Dunn

Harry Dunn joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008 and since 2011 has served at the officer rank as a Private First Class (PFC). PFC Dunn is assigned to a USCP First Responder Unit responsible for maintaining perimeter security around the exterior of the U.S. Capitol. PFC Dunn has been on duty for presidential inaugurations, joint sessions of Congress, and State of the Union addresses, as well as hundreds of peaceful protests and demonstrations. He has also served as a Crisis Intervention Officer responsible for assisting individuals who may be experiencing a mental crisis, and as a member of USCP Crisis Negotiation Teams trained to respond to hostage or barricade situations. PFC Dunn also participates in USCP programs and activities to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion within the USCP. PFC Dunn has been honored with numerous awards and honors including the Capitol Police Service Medal, the Capitol Police Achievement Medal, the Gus Heningburg Award from the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, and the Concerned Black Men Award. PFC Dunn graduated from James Madison University in 2005 with a B.S. degree in Health Science with a concentration in public health education. He lives in Silver Spring, Maryland.