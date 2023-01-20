Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Harriet K. Morse
Harriet Morse was a lecturer at the New York Botanical Garden, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and many garden clubs. She wrote for gardening magazines and the garden sections of the New York Times and other newspapers
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Gardening in the Shade
For two generations, gardeners who have faced the challenges of growing an interesting variety of plants in shady conditions have turned to this classic little…