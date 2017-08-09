Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hanna Seymour
For over ten years HANNA EASLEY SEYMOUR has mentored young women, helping them transition smoothly from high school to college and beyond. She holds a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences from James Madison University and a M.Ed. in Higher Education and Student Affairs from the University of South Carolina. Combining faith with a passion for helping others, Hanna explains how to tackle problems with good sense and grace on her website, HannaSeymour.com.Read More
By the Author
The College Girl's Survival Guide
Hanna Seymour, a mentor to thousands of young college women, provides a plan for success in college based on experience, illustrations, and biblical principles. …