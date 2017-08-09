Hanna Seymour

For over ten years HANNA EASLEY SEYMOUR has mentored young women, helping them transition smoothly from high school to college and beyond. She holds a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences from James Madison University and a M.Ed. in Higher Education and Student Affairs from the University of South Carolina. Combining faith with a passion for helping others, Hanna explains how to tackle problems with good sense and grace on her website, HannaSeymour.com.



