Gus Russo
Gus Russo is the author of nine books, including Supermob: How Sidney Korshak and His Criminal Associates Became America’s Hidden Power Brokers and The Outfit: The Role of Chicago’s Underworld in the Making of Modern America. He has written for theBaltimore Sun, Nation, Washington Post, Book Forum, Variety, and Huffington Post.
By the Author
Best of Enemies
The thrilling story of two Cold War spies, CIA case officer Jack Platt and KGB agent Gennady Vasilenko -- improbable friends at a time when…