Gus Russo

Gus Russo is the author of nine books, including Supermob: How Sidney Korshak and His Criminal Associates Became America’s Hidden Power Brokers and The OutfitThe Role of Chicago’s Underworld in the Making of Modern America. He has written for theBaltimore SunNationWashington PostBook ForumVariety, and Huffington Post.

 

