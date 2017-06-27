Grover Sales
Grover Sales is an instructor in jazz studies at Stanford University and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He was publicity director of the Monterey Jazz Festival for its first seven years and did personal publicity for many of the jazz greats including Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, and Duke Ellington.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Jazz
Jazz: America's Classical Music is a delightful introduction and guide to this complex and compelling music and to its rich history. In an engaging and…