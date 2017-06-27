Groucho Marx
As a member of the Marx Brothers, Julius (1895-1977), a.k.a. Groucho Marx, enjoyed a sensational career on Broadway and in Hollywood with such comedy classics as Animal Crackers, Duck Soup, and A Night at the Opera. His solo career included work as a film actor, television game show emcee, and author of Groucho and Me, his autobiography.Read More
By the Author
Groucho And Me
"An important contribution to the history of show business and to the saga of American comedy and comedians, comics and comicality."--James ThurberWith impeccable timing, outrageous…
Memoirs Of A Mangy Lover
In Memoirs of a Mangy Lover Groucho turns his manic eyebrows and spirited cigar to the ever-perplexing affairs of the heart while fully addressing the…