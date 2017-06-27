Groucho Marx

As a member of the Marx Brothers, Julius (1895-1977), a.k.a. Groucho Marx, enjoyed a sensational career on Broadway and in Hollywood with such comedy classics as Animal Crackers, Duck Soup, and A Night at the Opera. His solo career included work as a film actor, television game show emcee, and author of Groucho and Me, his autobiography.
