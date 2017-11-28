Gregory Claeys
Gregory Claeys is Professor of History at Royal Holloway, University of London. Previously he taught at the University of Hannover, Germany, and Washington University, St Louis. He has written nine books, focusing on the history of radicalism, socialism and utopianism, and edited some fifty volumes of primary sources and essays.Read More
By the Author
Marx and Marxism
A new biography of Karl Marx, tracing the life of this titanic figure and the legacy of his work Karl Marx remains the most influential…