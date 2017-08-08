Greg Surratt

Greg Surratt is the founding pastor of Seacoast Church (www.seacoast.org), a trendsetting, multisite church. An Oklahoma native who grew up in Colorado, he now lives in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, with his wife, Debbie. They have four children and nine grandchildren. You can find out more about Greg on his blog at http://www.gregsurratt.com or on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/pastorgregsurratt.
