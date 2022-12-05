Grace Wabuke Klein

Grace Wabuke Klein and her husband Phil lead focus412, a ministry that helps churches grow. Through this ministry, they have worked with some of the largest and most influential churches across the country. Grace was born in Uganda during the tyrannical reign of Idi Amin, and her family fled to the United States and settled in Minnesota. Grace has a bachelor’s degree in U.S. History from the University of California, Berkeley, and earned a Master’s in Intercultural Studies from Fuller Theological Seminary. She was on the pastoral leadership team at Faith Church in West Covina, California. For more than 15 years, she had the honor of empowering thousands in their leadership and spiritual growth. Grace and her husband have been married for over five years and reside in Birmingham, Alabama.

