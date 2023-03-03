Grace Elizabeth Hale

Grace Elizabeth Hale is the Commonwealth Professor of American Studies and History at the University of Virginia. An award-winning historian and internationally recognized expert on modern American culture and the regional culture of the U.S. South, she has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, American Scholar, and CNN’s website, and has appeared as an expert on post-1945 southern history on CNN, on C-Span, in the widely acclaimed PBS documentary The Rise and Fall of Jim Crow. A recent Carnegie Fellow, she has also received fellowships from the Mellon Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Smithsonian Museum of American History, the National Humanities Center, the Institute for Historical Studies, the Gilder Lehrman Foundation, the American Historical Association, the American Association of University Women, and Virginia Humanities. The author of three previous books, including Making Whiteness: The Culture of Segregation in the South, 1890-1940, she lives in Charlottesville, VA.