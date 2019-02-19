Bill and Gloria Gaither’s records and Homecoming videos have sold over 100 million copies. But more importantly, together they have deeply impacted the kingdom of God with the hundreds of songs and hymns they’ve penned and southern gospel standards such as “He Touched Me,” “Something Beautiful,” and “There’s Just Something about That Name.” Each year the Gaithers and their Homecoming friends perform before hundreds of thousands at their arena events, festivals and cruises. Gloria has authored more than 40 books, including Let’s Make A Memory, which has sold over 400,000 copies.

