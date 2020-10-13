Glenn E Schweitzer
Glenn E. Schweitzer is Director of Central European and Eurasian Affairs at the National Academy of Sciences.Read More
Carole Dorsch Schweitzer is executive editor of Association Management magazine and the author of Russian Lessons.
Carole Dorsch Schweitzer is executive editor of Association Management magazine and the author of Russian Lessons.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Faceless Enemy
Osama bin Laden's Al Qaeda network is only one of hundreds of terrorist organizations around the world. Others wait for their own cues to follow…