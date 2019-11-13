Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ginger Southall, DC
Dr. Ginger has a doctorate in chiropractic and is a wellness consultant and consumer health advocate who has brought her super-nutrition message to Fortune 500 companies. She has appeared as a TV medical correspondent, has taught at the Hippocrates Health Institute, and serves on the scientific advisory board for Ariix. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
