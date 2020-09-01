Gilbert Sewall
George T. Sewell is the president of the Center for Education Studies and director of the American Textbook Council in New York City. He is also a senior research associate at Boston University. His articles have appeared in Fortune, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, and he is most recently the author of Religion in the Classroom: What the Textbooks Tell Us.
