Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Public Domain
George Washington Sears
Born in 1821, George Washington Sears is renowned for his writing for Forest and Stream magazine, as well as publishing the classic camping guide Woodcraft in 1884 and his poetry collection Forest Runes in 1887. Writing under the pen name “Nessmuk,” he helped popularize canoeing, camping, and wilderness conservation, notably in the Adirondacks. He worked with pioneering boat builder J. Henry Rushton to create one of the first lightweight and affordable canoes, succeeding to such a degree that his boat Sairy Gamp was a featured exhibition at the Smithsonian. Upon his death, both a lake and a mountain in Pennsylvania were named in his honor.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Forest Life
For readers of Cabin Porn and Your Cabin in the Woods, this illustrated collection of odes to the outdoors is the perfect escape into nature.…