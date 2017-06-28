George T. Simon
George T. Simion, author of The Big Bands and Simon Says: The Sights and Sound of the Swing Era, helped Glenn Miller organize his first band, played drums in it, and fostered Miller’s reputation through his writing for Metronome, New York Herald Tribune, and other leading publications.
By the Author
Glenn Miller & His Orchestra
Moonlight Serenade, Sunrise Serenade, Little Brown Jug, In the Mood... These and other memorable tunes endeared Glenn Miller to millions in the Swing Era and…