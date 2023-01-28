George Singleton lives in Dacusville, South Carolina, and teaches writing at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. His short stories appear regularly in national magazines–the Atlantic Monthly, Harper’s Magazine, Zoetrope, Playboy–and literary journals–the Southern Review, Shenandoah, the Georgia Review, Yalobusha Review, and many others. He is also the author of These People Are Us and The Half-Mammals of Dixie.