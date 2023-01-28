Free shipping on orders $35+
George Singleton
George Singleton lives in Dacusville, South Carolina, and teaches writing at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. His short stories appear regularly in national magazines–the Atlantic Monthly, Harper’s Magazine, Zoetrope, Playboy–and literary journals–the Southern Review, Shenandoah, the Georgia Review, Yalobusha Review, and many others. He is also the author of These People Are Us and The Half-Mammals of Dixie.
By the Author
Why Dogs Chase Cars
These fourteen funny stories tell the tale of a beleaguered boyhood down home where the dogs still run loose. As a boy growing up in…
The Half-Mammals of Dixie
George Singleton, who's had many stories published in the best literary journals, has recently burst into the big time with appearances in Playboy, Zoetrope, The…