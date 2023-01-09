George King, MD, a world-renowned diabetes researcher, is Research Director and Chief Scientific Officer at the world-famous Joslin Diabetes Center. He also heads the Vascular Cell Biology research section and is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. In his scientific leadership role at Joslin, Dr. King spends much of his time educating the professional and lay public on the latest advances in diabetes treatment and research, and has also been working to enhance access to diabetes care among different ethnic groups. He founded the Asian American Diabetes Initiative at Joslin, and has been a strong supporter of the center’s Latino Diabetes Initiative and of Joslin’s new Black Diabetes Initiative.